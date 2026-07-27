Govt introduces Bill in Lok Sabha for stricter measures to check paper leaks amid Opposition protests

The government on Monday introduced in the Lok Sabha a bill to provide for stricter measures to check paper leaks, amid protests by opposition parties in the House against the police action during the student agitation over the NEET issue.

Soon after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill was introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm due to continuing protests by the Opposition.

They were demanding a response from the government over the police crackdown on students during the CJP-led July 20 protest march to Parliament.

Seeking to amend a two-year-old anti-paper leak law, the bill has been introduced following the over-month-long protest by students over NEET-UG paper leak and other issues.

The bill proposes to set up fast-track courts in every state for speedy trials of accused and enhances punishment.

According to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, investigations into paper leak cases are to be completed within two months.

(With inputs from PTI)