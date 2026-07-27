Haryana launches online system for digitally certified land records, sale deeds

CHANDIGARH: In a major citizen-centric reform aimed at making land-related services faster, transparent and paperless, the Haryana government has launched an online system that will allow people to apply for and obtain digitally certified copies of jamabandi, mutation, fard badar and registered sale deeds without visiting revenue offices.

Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Dr Sumita Misra, said the department has operationalised the new module on the Revenue Haryana Portal, enabling citizens to access certified land records through a simple online process.

She said instructions have been issued to all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to implement the system uniformly across the state. To ensure seamless execution, the department has also prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for revenue officials and a detailed user manual for citizens with step-by-step guidance.

Explaining the process, Dr Misra said applicants can log in to the portal using their registered mobile number through OTP authentication and submit applications by selecting the required document and entering details such as district, tehsil and village.

Every application will generate a unique tracking ID and be forwarded electronically to the concerned Patwari or revenue official for verification. Once the application is approved and the prescribed fee is paid online, the digitally certified document will be generated automatically and made available for download from the applicant's dashboard.