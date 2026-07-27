IIM Shillong unveils former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s bronze statue, commemorates final lecture

GUWAHATI: Marking the 11th remembrance year of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong (IIM Shillong) on Monday unveiled his eight-foot bronze statue, commemorating his final lecture at the institute.

It was on this day in 2015 that Dr Kalam collapsed while delivering a lecture at IIM Shillong and died soon after at a hospital. At the time, the institute was in Shillong’s Nongthymmai area and has since shifted to its permanent campus at Umsawli on the city outskirts.

The statue was unveiled by Shishir Kumar Bajoria, Chairman, Board of Governors (BoG), IIM Shillong. He paid tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr Kalam, emphasising that his ideals of integrity, innovation, and service to society continued to inspire the Institute.

Bajoria noted that the IIM Shillong community continued to cherish Dr Kalam's deep association with the institute and his invaluable interactions with its students.

“The statue stands as a symbol of Dr Kalam’s towering contribution to the nation and his lifelong dedication towards education, innovation and scientific advancement,” IIM Shillong said in a statement.

On July 27, 2015, during his final interaction with students at IIM Shillong, Dr Kalam delivered his inspiring lecture on “How to Make Our Planet More Liveable.”

In his address, he had emphasised the collective responsibility of governments, institutions, scientists, industry leaders, and citizens, particularly the youth, in creating a sustainable future through innovation, environmental consciousness, ethical leadership, and responsible action.

“Fondly remembered by students as “Kalam Sir,” Dr Kalam continues to inspire generations through his humility, compassion, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to education,” the statement said.

It further stated that the message he shared during his final interaction with the institute remained a guiding philosophy, inspiring future generations to dream with purpose, lead with integrity, and contribute towards creating a more sustainable, peaceful, and inclusive world.

IIM Shillong BoG Members Atul Kulkarni and Nitin Sharma, Director Prof. (Dr.) Arun Mohan Sherry, faculty members, officers, staff, and students were present during the unveiling of the statue.

The programme concluded with the offering of floral tributes at the statue of Dr Kalam, honouring his vision and values.