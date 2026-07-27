India carries world's heaviest hepatitis burden; need early diagnosis and treatment: Experts

NEW DELHI: India carries one of the heaviest hepatitis burdens in the world, but delay in diagnosis and treatment remains the biggest gap in the country despite its seriousness, say experts.

On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, which is observed on July 28, experts quoted the World Health Organisation's Global Hepatitis Report 2026, which states that India is among ten countries that together account for nearly 69% of hepatitis B-related deaths worldwide and 58% of global hepatitis C deaths.

“What makes the crisis harder to fight is not the virus itself, but the delay in diagnosis and treatment, they said on Monday, adding that chronic hepatitis B and C are the world’s leading cause of liver cancer.

According to Dr. Saurabh Singhal, Consultant Orthopaedics, Aakash Healthcare, "Hepatitis A and E spike every monsoon because of contaminated water and poor sanitation, and most of those patients recover. But it is the hepatitis B and C cases - the quiet, chronic ones - that worry us most, because patients often don't know they are carrying the infection until liver damage is already underway. Awareness and early testing remain the biggest gaps in our country."