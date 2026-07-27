Insider track | Playing it safe after the exit

Parties eye Jantar Mantar formula

The cockroach stir may be over, but the Opposition is keen to borrow its playbook. Seeing how the students’ protests struck a chord with the people, the INDIA bloc now wants to take its political battles beyond Parliament and onto the streets. At recent INDIA bloc meetings, leaders agreed that major issues should be fought both inside and outside Parliament. Every constituent has been asked to suggest creative ways of taking political battles to the people. The message was blunt: statements and disruptions alone will not bring political dividends; only sustained struggles on the ground will. The Opposition is also encouraged by the response to its recent protest outside the PM’s residence and the march to Gandhi Smriti.