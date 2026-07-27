Military reset after Kargil evolves with time

NEW DELHI: India’s victory in the Kargil War cost 527 soldiers. It also triggered the most sweeping overhaul of India’s military and national security architecture since Independence.

Pakistani troops occupied commanding heights along the Line of Control (LoC) before the scale of the intrusion was fully understood. The conflict exposed an Army short of modern artillery, an Air Force lacking precision strike capability, intelligence agencies working in silos and a military command structure that struggled to present unified advice to the political leadership.

Over the past 27 years India has modernised its artillery, expanded its surveillance network, strengthened its intelligence architecture and created the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Yet the most difficult reforms have proved institutional rather than technological.

Between May and July 1999, Indian forces fought Pakistani troops and irregulars occupying heights overlooking Srinagar-Leh road. Operation Vijay lasted 85 days, with infantry assaulting fortified positions above 16,000 feet. IAF joined the campaign on May 26 under Operation Safed Sagar and Navy deployed into Arabian Sea under Operation Talwar. India declared the intruders evicted on July 26 after recapturing Tololing, Tiger Hill and Khalubar.