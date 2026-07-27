MLA Ayali offers Dakha seat to Jaswant Singh Khalra's wife Paramjit Kaur for 2027 Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH: With less than six months left before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Waris Punjab De leader and rebel Akali Dal MLA from Dakha, Manpreet Singh Ayali, has offered his Assembly seat to Paramjit Kaur Khalra, wife of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, urging her to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly election from Dakha.

The announcement comes amid discussions surrounding Satluj, a film based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra and starring Diljit Dosanjh.

The film has reportedly been banned on OTT platforms, citing national security concerns amid apprehensions that it could allegedly be exploited to garner support for the pro Khalistan movement.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Ayali said it was his earnest wish that Paramjit Kaur Khalra contest the forthcoming Punjab Assembly election from Dakha, describing it as a matter of great pride and honour for the people of the constituency.