MLA Ayali offers Dakha seat to Jaswant Singh Khalra's wife Paramjit Kaur for 2027 Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH: With less than six months left before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Waris Punjab De leader and rebel Akali Dal MLA from Dakha, Manpreet Singh Ayali, has offered his Assembly seat to Paramjit Kaur Khalra, wife of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, urging her to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly election from Dakha.
The announcement comes amid discussions surrounding Satluj, a film based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra and starring Diljit Dosanjh.
The film has reportedly been banned on OTT platforms, citing national security concerns amid apprehensions that it could allegedly be exploited to garner support for the pro Khalistan movement.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Ayali said it was his earnest wish that Paramjit Kaur Khalra contest the forthcoming Punjab Assembly election from Dakha, describing it as a matter of great pride and honour for the people of the constituency.
Ayali added that he had decided to offer the seat in honour of the "supreme sacrifice" made by Khalra. He said the film Satluj showed how Khalra and his family had exposed the truth behind alleged fake encounters and the cremation of hundreds of unclaimed bodies.
He further said that Bibi Khalra would only need to file her nomination papers, and the responsibility of ensuring her victory would be taken up by the sangat of Dakha and party workers.
He expressed confidence that party cadres and the people of the constituency would leave no stone unturned to ensure her success.
This is the second major announcement by the Waris Punjab De leader in less than a week. Earlier, Ayali had announced Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in the Central Jail in Dibrugarh, Assam, as the party's chief ministerial candidate.
Soon after, Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) leaders Iqbal Singh Jhunda and Santa Singh Umaidpuri also backed the announcement. Jhunda was later expelled from Punar Surjit for six years.
SAD (Punar Surjit) chief and former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh subsequently issued a letter accusing Ayali of creating obstacles to Panthic unity and acting as a proxy for the AAP.