Mumbai-Dubai IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Rajkot after smoke detected; all 194 on board safe

AHMEDABAD: Rajkot witnessed a major aviation emergency on Monday after an IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mumbai was forced to make an emergency landing when smoke was detected in the aircraft's cargo hold, triggering a full scale emergency response at Rajkot International Airport.
The timely diversion and swift action by the flight crew ensured that all 194 passengers and crew members escaped unharmed, preventing what could have turned into a major aviation disaster.
The IndiGo flight IGO1452, operated by an Airbus A321, was en route from Dubai to Mumbai when the crew detected smoke in the cargo hold during the flight.
Following standard emergency procedures, the pilots decided to divert the aircraft to the nearest suitable airport, Rajkot International Airport, where emergency services were immediately mobilised.
Confirming the incident to The New Indian Express, the Rajkot Airport Director said, "IndiGo flight IGO1452, an Airbus A321 operating from Dubai to Mumbai, was diverted to Rajkot after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area.
The aircraft was carrying 194 persons, including crew members. A Full Emergency was declared at 2.45 pm, and the aircraft landed safely at 3.27 pm. All passengers have safely disembarked."
Despite repeated attempts to contact IndiGo for its response, the airline did not issue any statement till the time of publication.
As soon as the airport received the distress alert, Rajkot International Airport activated its emergency response protocol. A Full Emergency was declared well before the aircraft's arrival, with airport rescue and firefighting teams taking positions along the runway to ensure an immediate response if required.
The Rajkot Municipal Corporation also rushed two fire tenders and two ambulances to the airport. Firefighters, medical teams, CISF personnel, airport police and other emergency responders remained on standby throughout the operation, while bomb disposal and dog squads were also deployed at the airport as part of post landing security and safety procedures.
The aircraft landed safely at 3.27 pm, bringing relief to airport authorities, emergency responders and the Rajkot district administration. All 194 occupants were evacuated safely, and no injuries or casualties were reported.
Airport sources said the aircraft had departed Dubai normally before the crew noticed smoke indications from the cargo compartment during the flight.
Considering passenger safety as the top priority, the pilots opted for an immediate diversion to Rajkot. The decision, coupled with the coordinated emergency response on the ground, ensured the situation remained under control.
The incident once again underlines Gujarat's growing role in handling aviation emergencies. Rajkot International Airport's rapid emergency preparedness, supported by civic authorities, emergency services and security agencies, played a crucial role in ensuring a safe outcome and averting a potential mid air tragedy.
The exact cause of the smoke in the cargo hold is expected to be established after a detailed technical inspection of the aircraft.