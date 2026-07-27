Petrol bomb hurled at BJP office in Punjab's Sangrur, no injuries reported

CHANDIGARH: A petrol bomb was allegedly hurled at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Punjab's Sangrur in the early hours of Monday, leaving burn marks on the building's outer wall.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which drew sharp reactions from the party. The BJP alleged that the growing audacity of criminals has become the "hallmark" of AAP rule.

Police said the incident occurred at around 3 am on Monday, when an unidentified person threw a glass bottle filled with petrol at the BJP office.

The bottle struck the building's outer wall before catching fire. Police said no one was injured and efforts are under way to trace those responsible.

Upon receiving information, senior police officials reached the BJP office on Uppli Road. Following an inspection of the site, they found that an ignited petrol-filled bottle had allegedly been thrown at the building from outside the compound wall.

Superintendent of Police (Detective), Sangrur, Davinder Atrri, said, "Petrol was filled in a beer bottle and it was thrown from the outer cordon of the building. A burn mark was found on the wall. We will lodge an FIR in the matter and take strict action against those behind this incident."

A forensic team has been called to collect samples. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the BJP office and nearby areas to identify those involved and determine how the attack was carried out.

Officials are also looking into whether the suspect acted alone or had accomplices. Several police teams have been formed to crack the case.