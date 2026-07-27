PM Modi says border villages are now India's 'first villages'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government now regards border villages as the country's "first villages", highlighting their strategic and cultural importance and stressing that developed villages are the foundation of a developed India.

Addressing nearly 5,000 volunteers from 245 villages across the country virtually under the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, Modi said the initiative aims to strengthen nation-building by connecting young people with border communities.

Speaking to the participants, he said, "Today's programme is very special, with young people from nearly 250 districts across the country participating. I would like to congratulate all of you".

The Prime Minister highlighted the government's My Youth India (MY Bharat) platform and said it has attracted millions of young people.

He said, "Today, millions of young people from all over the country have joined it, and they are doing commendable work nationwide".

Praising the volunteers, Modi said, "From the Viksit Bharat Dialogue to the Viksit Vibrant Villages programme, all of you have showcased your strengths".

Recalling the earlier perception of frontier settlements, he said, "Until a few years ago, border villages were often viewed as isolated and neglected, left to fend for themselves without access to basic facilities. Today, we can take pride in the fact that, despite these challenges, the patriotism of the people in border villages has remained strong".

Describing young people as a key force in the country's progress, Modi said, "Today's youth are both the driving force and the greatest beneficiaries of a developed India. Therefore, when the youth power directly engages with the nation's challenges and solutions, the future will undoubtedly be bright".

He further said that when young people connect with communities at the grassroots, they gain a better understanding of the vision of a developed India.

"This strengthens the resolve within the youth to live for the country and do something for the nation", he asserted.