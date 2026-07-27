PM Modi says border villages are now India's 'first villages'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government now regards border villages as the country's "first villages", highlighting their strategic and cultural importance and stressing that developed villages are the foundation of a developed India.
Addressing nearly 5,000 volunteers from 245 villages across the country virtually under the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, Modi said the initiative aims to strengthen nation-building by connecting young people with border communities.
Speaking to the participants, he said, "Today's programme is very special, with young people from nearly 250 districts across the country participating. I would like to congratulate all of you".
The Prime Minister highlighted the government's My Youth India (MY Bharat) platform and said it has attracted millions of young people.
He said, "Today, millions of young people from all over the country have joined it, and they are doing commendable work nationwide".
Praising the volunteers, Modi said, "From the Viksit Bharat Dialogue to the Viksit Vibrant Villages programme, all of you have showcased your strengths".
Recalling the earlier perception of frontier settlements, he said, "Until a few years ago, border villages were often viewed as isolated and neglected, left to fend for themselves without access to basic facilities. Today, we can take pride in the fact that, despite these challenges, the patriotism of the people in border villages has remained strong".
Describing young people as a key force in the country's progress, Modi said, "Today's youth are both the driving force and the greatest beneficiaries of a developed India. Therefore, when the youth power directly engages with the nation's challenges and solutions, the future will undoubtedly be bright".
He further said that when young people connect with communities at the grassroots, they gain a better understanding of the vision of a developed India.
"This strengthens the resolve within the youth to live for the country and do something for the nation", he asserted.
The Prime Minister said the government had changed its approach towards border areas by recognising settlements once described as the country's "last villages" as India's "first villages", where the first rays of the morning sun and the Tricolour greet the nation.
He said the change in approach has been accompanied by improvements in infrastructure, including electricity, roads, tap water, gas connections and high-speed internet.
He said " These facilities are transforming both the agricultural economy and the daily lives of people living in border regions".
"It is strictly the result of changing this historical mindset that our frontier region is rapidly transforming today," asserted Modi.
The Prime Minister said improved infrastructure has also boosted tourism in border areas, creating new economic opportunities for local communities. He added that villages once considered isolated are now witnessing better educational opportunities for girls and increased incomes.
"The Vibrant Village Program is actively giving incredible new momentum to this holistic development of the border villages," noted Modi.
Encouraging greater engagement with border regions, Modi said volunteers should motivate more young people to visit these villages.
"The more the youth of India deeply understand the border villages, the stronger our nation will ultimately become," affirmed Modi.
He also urged participants to share their experiences with at least 100 other young people and work with local content creators to promote regional culture and products.
"I strongly urge that every young friend among you must definitely share your authentic experiences with at least a hundred other youths," asserted the PM Modi.
Modi said India's youth would play a decisive role in shaping the 21st century and expressed confidence that their direct participation in addressing national challenges would strengthen the country's future.
"When our youth power directly connects with the challenges and solutions of the country, the future will absolutely and definitely be bright," affirmed the PM.