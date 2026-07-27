Ragging complaints increase annually; UGC issued show-cause notices to 107 institutions in 2025

NEW DELHI: Ragging complaints have been on the surge annually since 2022 as per data furnished by the Education Ministry in the Lok Sabha with the highest incidences occurring in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh this year.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a show-cause notice to 107 Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), including 18 medical colleges in 2025, for violating the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009, according to the Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar.

He was responding to a written questionnaire in the Lok Sabha from MP Sayani Ghosh. She sought details on the number of ragging complaints received from HEIs during the last five years and the state-wise break-up and the action taken in this connection. She also sought to know if the government has reviewed the effectiveness of the existing anti-ragging mechanism of the UGC regulations.

Majumdar said, “These notices highlight lapses such as failure to secure

anti-ragging undertakings from students and parents/guardians, and non-submission of institutional compliance reports despite repeated advisories and follow-ups.”

Greater awareness among students and institutions have resulted in a higher reporting of such cases, the minister claimed. “Advisories are issued by UGC to HEIs twice every year to strengthen awareness, reporting, and grievance redressal mechanisms for the prevention of ragging. There is greater awareness among students, which itself reflects the effectiveness of the regulatory framework in encouraging reporting and redressal.”