Railway suspends four Kalka-Shimla toy train services till Aug 5 amid landslide risk

CHANDIGARH: Indian Railways has suspended four toy train services on the 94-km Kalka-Shimla railway line, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, for 10 days until August 5 amid continuous monsoon rains and the risk of frequent landslides, in a bid to avert inconvenience to commuters.

Confirming the suspension of the four toy train services for 10 days, a senior railway official from the Ambala Railway Division said a notification in this regard had been issued by the Railway Board. The suspended services include the 52451 Shivalik Deluxe Express (Kalka-Shimla) and its return service, the 52452 Shivalik Deluxe Express, as well as the 52459 Kalka-Shimla Express and its return service, the 52460 Shimla-Kalka Express.

The partial disruption of rail traffic has been necessitated by repeated landslides that have affected the smooth movement of trains. Besides, low passenger occupancy on these services has also contributed to operational losses. Consequently, the Railways took the decision while prioritising passenger safety. However, four other trains will continue to operate regularly on the Kalka-Shimla route.

During this year's monsoon season, rail traffic has faced several disruptions. On July 3, a landslide on the Kathlighat-Kano section temporarily halted train operations. The Shivalik Deluxe Express, travelling from Shimla to Kalka with 107 passengers on board, was stranded in the affected section while restoration work was carried out. The restoration took several hours, delaying the movement of other trains on the route. Railway staff arranged three buses to transport passengers to Kalka, resulting in additional expenditure and inconvenience.