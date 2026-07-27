Rajya Sabha adjourned till Tuesday as Oppn demands Shah's statement over police action on student protesters

NEW DELHI: The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was tabled on Friday, couldn’t be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha as the Opposition parties continued pressing for the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police brutality against students protesting the NEET paper leak in New Delhi. Amid constant din, the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier, after four successive adjournments when the House was assembled at 5.15 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh attempted to initiate the discussion while the MPs of opposition parties were sloganeering.

As they didn’t heed, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju questioned the behaviour of the Congress party members. He said that the government is ready for discussions on the issue and appealed to the Congress leader to discuss the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

“Such an important Bill (Public Examinations -Prevention of Unfair Means-- Amendment Bill), has been brought. We appealed to Congress yesterday, we have been appealing to them since this morning for discussion on that, but they are not agreeing ... As the Opposition party wanted, the time was allotted in the Business Advisory. After the time allotment, that Bill will be passed from the Lok Sabha to the Rajya Sabha… Time has also been allotted to the Bill already introduced (on Friday). Ministry is already here for the discussion,” said the ministry, expressing his displeasure over continuous commotion.

‘The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026’ will amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which makes desecration of or disrespect toward the country’s national symbols -- including the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem-- a criminal offence, carrying a punishment of up to three years’ imprisonment.