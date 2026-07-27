Rajya Sabha adjourned till Tuesday as Oppn demands Shah's statement over police action on student protesters

NEW DELHI: The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was tabled on Friday, couldn’t be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha as the Opposition parties continued pressing for the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police brutality against students protesting the NEET paper leak in New Delhi. Amid constant din, the House was adjourned for the day.
Earlier, after four successive adjournments when the House was assembled at 5.15 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh attempted to initiate the discussion while the MPs of opposition parties were sloganeering.
As they didn’t heed, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju questioned the behaviour of the Congress party members. He said that the government is ready for discussions on the issue and appealed to the Congress leader to discuss the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
“Such an important Bill (Public Examinations -Prevention of Unfair Means-- Amendment Bill), has been brought. We appealed to Congress yesterday, we have been appealing to them since this morning for discussion on that, but they are not agreeing ... As the Opposition party wanted, the time was allotted in the Business Advisory. After the time allotment, that Bill will be passed from the Lok Sabha to the Rajya Sabha… Time has also been allotted to the Bill already introduced (on Friday). Ministry is already here for the discussion,” said the ministry, expressing his displeasure over continuous commotion.
‘The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026’ will amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which makes desecration of or disrespect toward the country’s national symbols -- including the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem-- a criminal offence, carrying a punishment of up to three years’ imprisonment.
“The Congress members outside the House tell that they are not allowed to speak in Parliament. Here we are appealing to them with folded hands to speak but they don’t. What kind of a method is this? You don’t allow the House to function,” said Rijiju.
He further asked Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to participate in the discussion. “The youth of the country are watching. Everyone wants to hear the discussion on this Bill…If you behave like this, then you will have to pay for this. We have given assurance to the youth that we will discuss (the bill). The Prime Minister took such a step, and you are not allowing us to discuss. This is not right. I condemn this,” the minister said.
Replying to Rijiju’s remark, Kharge reiterated that Shah should come to the House and make a statement. “We are not scared of discussion. We are ready for the discussion but before that there should be a statement of the home minister,” said the Congress leader.
However, the Opposition continued its protest following which proceedings of the House were adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday. The Rajya Sabha has been witnessing repeated disruptions since the beginning of the monsoon session on July 20 over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak issue.