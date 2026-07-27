Rajya Sabha MP Sibal attacks Centre over exam reform panel after paper leak row

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday criticised the Centre's response to the paper leak controversy, accusing the government of first denying problems, then targeting protesters before announcing a task force for examination reforms.

His comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend reforms in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The task force will suggest measures to improve the use of technology and create a more transparent and secure examination system, Modi said in a video message posted on Instagram.

In a post on X, Sibal said the government's approach was to deny problems initially, ignore protests if they continued, label demonstrators as "anarchists", and use force against those raising concerns. He added that the government then moved towards setting up a task force for exam reforms.