Search operations launched in J-K’s Samba, Rajouri after suspected Pak drone sightings

JAMMU: Security forces launched search operations in forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Rajouri districts on Monday after suspected Pakistani drones were spotted near the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC), officials said.

The drone movements were detected by alert Army personnel in Nandpur, near the IB in Samba, and Tarkundi-Saaj in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri, close to the LoC, officials said.

Following the sightings, both areas were placed under heightened surveillance. The Army, along with police and other security agencies, began searches at first light to check whether any weapons or narcotics had been dropped by the suspected drones.