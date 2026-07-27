Search operations launched in J-K’s Samba, Rajouri after suspected Pak drone sightings

JAMMU: Security forces launched search operations in forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Rajouri districts on Monday after suspected Pakistani drones were spotted near the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC), officials said.
The drone movements were detected by alert Army personnel in Nandpur, near the IB in Samba, and Tarkundi-Saaj in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri, close to the LoC, officials said.
Following the sightings, both areas were placed under heightened surveillance. The Army, along with police and other security agencies, began searches at first light to check whether any weapons or narcotics had been dropped by the suspected drones.
The operations were still underway at the time of the last reports, with no recoveries or arrests made so far, officials said.
The latest sightings come amid a rise in suspected drone activity in forward areas over the past week.
Security agencies have increased surveillance and strengthened anti-drone measures in vulnerable border zones, especially in Samba and Kathua districts, amid concerns over attempts to smuggle arms, narcotics or support infiltration activities.
(With inputs from PTI)