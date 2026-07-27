Security guard shot dead at Jharkhand's Palamu market complex; police identify suspects

A security guard at a market complex was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday at the JMP complex under the jurisdiction of Town police station.

The victim was identified as Vinod Pandey, 50, a resident of Rajhara village in the Nawa Bazar police station area of the district.

"The victim was shot dead by unknown assailants on Sunday night. He was immediately taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Medininagar Medical College and Hospital," Medininagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said.