Sonam Wangchuk discharged from Medanta hospital, to visit Rajghat before returning to Ladakh

Wangchuk had paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on June 28 before launching his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

He joined the agitation on June 28 and remained on an indefinite fast for 26 days. On July 18, he was forcibly shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he said he felt as though he was being kept in detention.

Following an order by the Delhi High Court, Wangchuk was transferred to Medanta Hospital.

The 36-day agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended on Saturday with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister. The protest had begun on June 20.