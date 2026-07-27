Tourism ministry inks MoU with Air India to promote India as premier global destination

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) and Air India inked an MoU on Monday to jointly promote India as a premier global tourism destination.

A release issued by Air India said the move strengthens India’s position as a key aviation and transit hub. The MoU establishes a framework for coordinated initiatives across tourism marketing, destination storytelling, trade engagement, transit tourism, and visitor experience enhancement.

“By leveraging Air India's expanding global network and the MoT’s flagship Incredible India initiative, the collaboration aims to boost inbound tourism, strengthen India's global visibility, and encourage more international travellers to discover the country's diverse cultural, heritage, natural, and experiential offerings,” it said.

Nupun Aggarwal, Chief commercial Officer, Air India, said, “As Air India expands its global network that already spans five continents and welcomes more visitors to India, this partnership with the Ministry of Toursim will help us to meaningfully put the spotlight on a nation that is uniquely remarkable.”

Under the agreement, the airline and the ministry will collaborate on co-branded global marketing campaigns and tourism promotion across digital, social media, inflight branding and other consumer-facing platforms. “The partnership will also explore opportunities to extend Incredible India branding across Air India’s touchpoints,” it said.

The collaboration will include participation in tourism exhibitions, roadshows, familiarisation trips and other market development activities designed to boost interest in India among international travellers.

The airline and the Ministry will work with State Tourism boards and other stakeholders to highlight destinations across the country and support tourism-led initiatives, it added.

The ministry will also facilitate engagement with relevant stakeholders to explore special offers and benefits to Air India customers including access to cultural attractions, heritage sites, museums and other visitor experiences.