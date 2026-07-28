25-year old Indian origin Uber driver arrested for sexual assault in Canada

CHANDIGARH: A 25-year-old Punjab-origin man working as an Uber driver has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Burlington, Canada, last month.

In a statement, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said the accused, identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Etobicoke, was arrested on July 26 and charged with two counts of sexual assault. He was working as an Uber rideshare driver at the time of the alleged incident and was remanded in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

"On June 16, at approximately 5:15pm an adult female was in the south parking lot of the Burlington GO Station located at 2101 Fairview Street when she was approached by the accused. A conversation began during which the accused sexually assaulted the victim. The victim immediately left, however she was followed by the accused to a business a short distance away. Here the accused approached and sexually assaulted the victim a second time,’’ the statement read.

Police said the victim did not suffer any physical injuries.

The investigation was taken over by the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit, which identified the accused.

"At the time of the offence the accused was employed as an Uber driver and investigators are concerned there may be additional victims. A photo of the accused has been attached to this media release. Anyone with information on this investigation, or anyone who has been victimized by the accused is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers,’’ the statement added.