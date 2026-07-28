39 injured as bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims skids off road in J-K

At least 39 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured after a speeding bus skidded off the road and crashed into a house in the Kangan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday, officials said.
The bus fell onto a house at Hariganwan after the driver lost control while negotiating a curve. The impact severely damaged the house, but it prevented the vehicle from plunging into the Sindh river. No one was present inside the house at the time of the accident, officials said.
The injured pilgrims, who were returning after offering prayers at the Amarnath cave shrine, were rescued by locals and security personnel and taken to hospital for treatment.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spoke with the Ganderbal deputy commissioner and health officials to enquire about the condition of the injured pilgrims. He said all necessary assistance and the best possible medical care would be provided to them.
"I pray to Lord Shiva for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees," Sinha said in a post on X.