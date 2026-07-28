CAPFs expand Swadeshi push with higher KVIC procurement, MoS tells LS

He added that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been designated as the nodal force for procuring mustard oil and durries, while the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is responsible for procuring blankets.

“In addition, Swadeshi and Khadi products are being sold through the Master and Subsidiary Bhandars of KPKB, benefiting serving as well as retired CAPF personnel across the country. Daily use items are also being sourced directly from KVIC,” Rai said.

The Minister also highlighted efforts to promote scientific beekeeping within the CAPFs.

“With technical support and training from the National Bee Board, forces are developing gardens with flowering plants inside their premises to create a conducive environment for honey production. The honey produced is being used as a nutritious food supplement for soldiers to enhance their health and immunity,” Rai said.

Under the Vibrant Village Programme II (VVP II), the CAPFs have also begun procuring fruits, vegetables, dairy products, dry rations and meat from Self Help Groups (SHGs) and State Cooperative Societies in border villages, providing a boost to local economies while strengthening supply chains.

The Minister added that the CAPFs continue to undertake extensive welfare activities under the Civic Action Programme (CAP) in border areas.

These include the construction and repair of schools, hospitals, community halls, bridges, water supply and electrification projects, healthcare and veterinary camps, vocational training, livelihood initiatives such as beekeeping, fisheries and handicrafts, sanitation and drinking water programmes, sports facilities, computer support for schools, disaster relief, prerecruitment training, and awareness campaigns under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.