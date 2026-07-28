Centre tightens rules for late birth, death registrations; proposes judicial scrutiny

NEW DELHI: The Centre has circulated a draft amendment bill to further tighten the process for delayed registration of births and deaths by introducing stricter approval norms, particularly for cases reported more than two years after the event of birth and death.

The move, proposed through the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is aimed at improving the credibility of India’s civil registration system while discouraging fraudulent or excessively delayed registrations.

The Bill, circulated among Members of Parliament and expected to be introduced shortly, proposes a significant overhaul of the existing framework for delayed registration. The changes are intended to encourage timely reporting of births and deaths while ensuring greater scrutiny of cases involving long delays.

Under the current provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, registrations delayed by more than one year require an order from the District Magistrate (DM), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), or an Executive Magistrate before they can be recorded.

The proposed legislation introduces a two-tier approval mechanism based on the length of the delay.

For births or deaths reported between one and two years after the event, the existing system will largely remain unchanged. Applicants will continue to require approval from the District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate or an Executive Magistrate having jurisdiction over the place where the birth or death occurred.

However, registrations delayed beyond two years will face significantly stricter scrutiny. In such cases, approval will be granted only on the orders of a First-Class Judicial Magistrate, shifting the authority for very late registrations from the executive to the judiciary.