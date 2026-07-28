Char Dham Yatra suspended for two days

The Char Dham Yatra was suspended for two days on Tuesday due to landslides blocking pilgrimage routes and a heavy rain alert, an officer said.
Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop said the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for Tuesday and Wednesday for the safety of pilgrims.
Several sections of the yatra routes have been blocked due to landslides, while the weather department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall, he said. The pilgrimage will resume once weather conditions improve and the routes are declared safe for travel.
Continuous rainfall since Monday night has disrupted normal life across Uttarakhand, damaging a crucial stretch of the Yamunotri pilgrimage route and raising concerns over flash floods and landslides in several districts. Schools in five districts will remain closed on Wednesday as a precaution following a fresh weather alert.
A section of the Jankichatti-Yamunotri pedestrian route in Uttarkashi district collapsed on Tuesday after rising water levels in a nearby river weakened the area. The damaged stretch near Ram Mandir has been declared unsafe for pilgrims, officials said.
(With inputs from PTI)