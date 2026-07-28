Char Dham Yatra suspended for two days

The Char Dham Yatra was suspended for two days on Tuesday due to landslides blocking pilgrimage routes and a heavy rain alert, an officer said.

Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop said the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for Tuesday and Wednesday for the safety of pilgrims.

Several sections of the yatra routes have been blocked due to landslides, while the weather department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall, he said. The pilgrimage will resume once weather conditions improve and the routes are declared safe for travel.