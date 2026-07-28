Chhattisgarh tribal delegation heads to Delhi to meet President with stories of ‘Peace and Revival’

RAIPUR: Carrying a message of transformation, peace, and cultural pride, a 164-member delegation from Bastar (south Chhattisgarh) set off for New Delhi on Tuesday.

The contingent, comprising local leaders like Pargana Manjhis and Chalakis, Padma Shri awardees, community elders, and vibrant young artists from Bastar Pandum-2026, is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 30.

The visit marks a promising moment for the region. Once largely viewed through the lens of conflict and fear, Bastar is stepping into the national spotlight to celebrate its rich tribal heritage and showcase a rapidly evolving social landscape built on peace, trust, and development.

During their interaction with the President, the delegates will highlight Bastar’s storied traditions and deep-rooted community values while expressing gratitude for the decisive strides made toward eliminating Left Wing Extremists (Maoists).

Through a combination of targeted development initiatives and continuous efforts by security forces, the region is witnessing a resurgence in education, tourism, local employment, and democratic participation.

"Today's Bastar is no longer defined by fear," the delegation's message emphasised. "It is now defined by opportunity, self-confidence, and progress," they added.

Extending his best wishes to the departing delegation, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma noted that these cultural ambassadors carry the pride of all of Chhattisgarh.

As the 164-member group prepares to walk through the halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan, they carry more than just stories of traditional folklore and tribal heritage; they bring the voice of a resilient community stepping forward into a brighter future.