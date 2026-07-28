ED conducts searches in Dhanbad over illegal coal levy money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out multiple searches across Jharkhand’s Dhanbad as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an illegal coal transportation and levy case, officials said.

Around 25-28 locations were being searched by officials from the ED’s Ranchi zonal unit under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation relates to allegations of illegal coal mining, unauthorised levies imposed on coal transportation and associated extortion cases. Several FIRs have been registered by local police in connection with the matter, officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)