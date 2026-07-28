ED probes suspected multi-crore fraud in CGPSC recruitment 2020-21 cycle

RAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a money laundering investigation into the high-profile Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment scam, suspecting corruption and illicit transactions running up to hundreds of crore.

In a significant crackdown, central agency officials took former CGPSC Chairman and retired IAS officer Taman Singh Sonwani into custody after securing a production warrant.

Sonwani was produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Raipur, which granted the ED a custody remand till July 31 for detailed custodial interrogation.

With the ED's entry, the scope of investigation has broadened from administrative exam rigging to tracing money laundering networks, illegal assets, and cash flows across Chhattisgarh.

The financial investigation branch revealed evidence indicating that illegal kickbacks from the recruitment scam were laundered under the guise of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) donations and public welfare trusts.