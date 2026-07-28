Four of a family killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Himachal's Chamba

Five people, including four members of a family and a three-month-old child, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge on the Bharmaur-Pathankot state highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district late on Monday night.

The family was reportedly travelling to Pathankot with their infant child, who was undergoing treatment, when the tragedy occurred.

The victims were identified as the baby, grandfather Vachan Singh (60), parents Ripun Singh (30) and Rimpi Devi, and Kirti (23). All five were residents of Gehra village in Chamba district, officials said.