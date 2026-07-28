Four of a family killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Himachal's Chamba

Five people, including four members of a family and a three-month-old child, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge on the Bharmaur-Pathankot state highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district late on Monday night.
The family was reportedly travelling to Pathankot with their infant child, who was undergoing treatment, when the tragedy occurred.
The victims were identified as the baby, grandfather Vachan Singh (60), parents Ripun Singh (30) and Rimpi Devi, and Kirti (23). All five were residents of Gehra village in Chamba district, officials said.
Police said the exact cause of the accident has not yet been established. Preliminary investigations suggest that the car fell into the 400-metre-deep gorge after the driver lost control of the vehicle.
"The bodies have been recovered and sent to Dalhousie hospital for postmortem. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident," Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Saklani said.
Following the incident, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot. The rescue operation was made difficult by the remote location and the fact that the accident occurred at night. Local residents also assisted the authorities in recovering the bodies.
Police have urged people to exercise extreme caution while driving on hilly roads, particularly at night and during adverse weather conditions.
(With inputs from PTI)