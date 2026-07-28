Haryana offers 100 pc tax exemption for electric vehicles priced up to Rs 30 lakh

CHANDIGARH: In a major push for clean and sustainable transportation, the Haryana Cabinet has approved a 100 per cent exemption from Motor Vehicle Tax at the time of registration for new pure electric and battery-operated two-wheelers, three-wheelers (autos and e-rickshaws), and four-wheelers with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh purchased and registered in the state.

Electric vehicles priced above Rs 30 lakh will be eligible for a 50 per cent tax exemption.

At present, the state grants a one-time 20 per cent rebate on Motor Vehicle Tax for the registration of electric, battery-operated and CNG vehicles. The existing 20 per cent rebate for CNG vehicles will continue without any change.

The decision fulfils the announcement made by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in the Haryana Budget 2026-27, presented on March 2, to provide greater incentives for the adoption of electric vehicles and accelerate the transition towards cleaner and more environment-friendly mobility across the state.

With the latest approval, the existing concession for eligible electric vehicles has been enhanced to a full exemption from Motor Vehicle Tax for new registrations of pure electric and battery-operated two-wheelers, three-wheelers (autos and e-rickshaws), and four-wheelers with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh. Vehicles priced above Rs 30 lakh will receive a 50 per cent exemption.

The existing 20 per cent rebate in one-time Motor Vehicle Tax for CNG vehicles will continue as before.

The decision has been taken under the provisions of the Haryana Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 2016, under which the state government is empowered to prescribe the rates of Motor Vehicle Tax for different categories of vehicles registered and operated in Haryana.