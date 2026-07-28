INTERVIEW | ‘Terrorism is evolving, country should remain vigilant’

Bihar Governor Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, believes India’s security preparedness has improved significantly, but cautions that national security is “a continuous process of adaptation” requiring constant “political, social and military vigilance”.

As chancellor of Bihar’s universities, he outlines an ambitious reform agenda, arguing that “systems, not personalities, must drive universities”. In an interview with TNIE, the Bihar governor discusses national security, higher education, leadership and nation building. Excerpts:

You represented India at a high-level event in Iran. How do such diplomatic engagements strengthen India’s strategic partnerships, and what role can universities play in fostering international cooperation?

Diplomatic engagement is about much more than government-to-government interaction. It builds trust, creates channels of dialogue and reinforces India’s image as a responsible and reliable partner in an increasingly uncertain world. Such engagements help sustain relationships that are important for our strategic interests, economic growth, energy security and regional stability.

Universities have an equally important role to play. They shape minds, build international networks and promote understanding across cultures through academic exchanges. India has a civilisational advantage in this regard. Institutions like ancient Nalanda attracted scholars from across Asia and became centres of global learning. We should aspire to recreate that spirit. Strong universities enhance India’s soft power.