Mumbai Diary | Was Fadnavis considered for Pradhan’s post?

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was reportedly offered the post of Union education minister after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over the paper leak controversy. However, Fadnavis turned down the offer and told the BJP leadership that he wanted to continue in Maharashtra politics till 2029. The party leadership was said to be keen on giving him the ministry because he is seen as an effective speaker and is considered close to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The leadership believed he was the right person to push the RSS’s education agenda through policy changes and also groom him as a future BJP leader. But Fadnavis chose to remain chief minister.