Mussoorie tourism feels the tremors of repeated landslides

DEHRADUN: Mussoorie’s main link to the plains is under growing stress as landslides and falling debris disrupt the Dehradun-Mussoorie road at the start of monsoon, raising safety concerns for millions of tourists.

Known as the “Queen of Hills,” Mussoorie drew 21.3 lakh visitors in 2024, nearly double the 14.7 lakh recorded in 2023, according to Uttarakhand Tourism Department data. With Dehradun district alone logging 67.3 lakh tourists and the state crossing 6.03 crore last year, the 35-km hill road has become one of India’s busiest mountain corridors.

But the route, considered the most dependable connection to the hill station, is showing signs of strain. The Public Works Department said repeated slope failures, rockfalls and subsidence last monsoon damaged several stretches. This week, a fresh landslide near the foothills forced the district administration to temporarily shut the road.

Traffic resumed only after debris was cleared and the damaged section was secured. PWD officials said they have asked the Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre (ULMMC) to assess vulnerable spots. The agency has completed fieldwork and identified three to four high-risk locations, though its final report is awaited.