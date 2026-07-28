Mussoorie tourism feels the tremors of repeated landslides

DEHRADUN: Mussoorie’s main link to the plains is under growing stress as landslides and falling debris disrupt the Dehradun-Mussoorie road at the start of monsoon, raising safety concerns for millions of tourists.
Known as the “Queen of Hills,” Mussoorie drew 21.3 lakh visitors in 2024, nearly double the 14.7 lakh recorded in 2023, according to Uttarakhand Tourism Department data. With Dehradun district alone logging 67.3 lakh tourists and the state crossing 6.03 crore last year, the 35-km hill road has become one of India’s busiest mountain corridors.
But the route, considered the most dependable connection to the hill station, is showing signs of strain. The Public Works Department said repeated slope failures, rockfalls and subsidence last monsoon damaged several stretches. This week, a fresh landslide near the foothills forced the district administration to temporarily shut the road.
Traffic resumed only after debris was cleared and the damaged section was secured. PWD officials said they have asked the Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre (ULMMC) to assess vulnerable spots. The agency has completed fieldwork and identified three to four high-risk locations, though its final report is awaited.
Preliminary findings blame uncontrolled hillside water and unstable slopes. Continuous seepage and surface runoff, officials noted, loosen soil and rock, increasing the risk of sudden failures during intense rain. According to Uttarakhand Public Works Department Executive Engineer Rajesh Kumar, intense rainfall caused extensive damage to the route last year and again this season.
Heavy rain over short periods increases water pressure in the hills, destabilising slopes, triggering landslides and repeatedly forcing temporary road closures.
“Drainage will be the core of any permanent solution,” a PWD engineer said.
Protective work has begun at one critical site. The remaining stretches will need stronger drainage channels, safe diversion of runoff and engineering measures to stabilise weak slopes. The threat has both safety and economic dimensions. Mussoorie sees year-round visitors, with sharp spikes during summer, holidays and weekends. Monsoon does little to deter tourists coming from Dehradun and other states, putting thousands of unfamiliar drivers on winding, narrow stretches.
The pressure on Mussoorie has also pushed authorities to manage crowds. Overtourism forced the state and the National Green Tribunal to introduce mandatory online pre-registration on the Uttarakhand Tourism Portal in 2025 to track visitors in real time. While Mussoorie’s 2025 figures are pending, the 2024 surge already choked traffic from Gandhi Chowk to Mall Road.