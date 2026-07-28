NCPI MPs attend NDA parliament meeting

A meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party was held at the Parliament House complex on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Union ministers.
The gathering, titled Mangal Milan, was also attended for the first time by Members of Parliament who recently left the Trinamool Congress and joined the Nationalist Congress Party of India (NCPI).
“I participated in the NDA meeting. It was an enriching and informative session in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, we discussed free trade agreements (FTAs). It was a positive discussion,” NCPI MP Sayoni Ghosh said.
She also urged support for the anti-paper leak legislation, referring to the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which is scheduled to be taken up for discussion later on Tuesday.
Following their induction into the NCPI, the MPs reiterated their support for the NDA.
Another NCPI MP, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, said it was the first time that 20 NCPI MPs had been invited to attend the NDA’s Mangal Milan meeting.
“We learnt about the country’s progress, free trade agreements and issues relating to farmers. With the information and data shared with us, we will also be able to explain these developments to the public,” she said.
(With inputs from PTI)