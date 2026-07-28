NCPI MPs attend NDA parliament meeting

A meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party was held at the Parliament House complex on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Union ministers.

The gathering, titled Mangal Milan, was also attended for the first time by Members of Parliament who recently left the Trinamool Congress and joined the Nationalist Congress Party of India (NCPI).

“I participated in the NDA meeting. It was an enriching and informative session in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, we discussed free trade agreements (FTAs). It was a positive discussion,” NCPI MP Sayoni Ghosh said.