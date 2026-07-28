PDP announces protests on August 5 for restoration of Article 370

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday announced that the party would hold peaceful protests at district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August to demand the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A, as well as a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister made the announcement at the party headquarters in Srinagar on the occasion of the PDP's 27th foundation day.

“All our people, who are sitting here, will hold peaceful protests in their districts on 5 August for the restoration of Article 370, 35A, and the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue,” she said.