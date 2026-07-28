PDP announces protests on August 5 for restoration of Article 370

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday announced that the party would hold peaceful protests at district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August to demand the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A, as well as a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister made the announcement at the party headquarters in Srinagar on the occasion of the PDP's 27th foundation day.
“All our people, who are sitting here, will hold peaceful protests in their districts on 5 August for the restoration of Article 370, 35A, and the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue,” she said.
Mufti also expressed regret over remarks she made during a recent visit to Jantar Mantar.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other political leaders had criticised the PDP chief, accusing her of justifying the use of force against protesters in Kashmir.
“I apologise if my remarks on violence against protesters in Kashmir have hurt anyone,” she said.
Mufti had visited Jantar Mantar on 23 July to express support for a protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party over alleged examination irregularities.
While condemning police action against student protesters in Delhi, she had said the situation in Kashmir was different because security forces there were engaged in counter-insurgency operations.
The remarks triggered criticism from several opposition parties, including Omar Abdullah's National Conference (NC). The PDP, however, accused the ruling NC of using artificial intelligence to misrepresent Mufti's comments.
(With inputs from PTI)