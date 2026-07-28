Punjab Police steps up security ahead of Independence Day amid ISI terror threat inputs

CHANDIGARH: With Independence Day 2026 less than three weeks away, the Punjab Police has stepped up security measures across the state after receiving fresh intelligence inputs indicating that Pakistan's ISI and affiliated terror groups are planning to trigger disturbances.

The inputs suggest that pro-Khalistan terrorist modules, mainly linked to the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), along with transnational organised criminal networks operating from abroad, are likely to attempt terror attacks involving weapons, espionage and drone activity.

Sources claimed that the latest intelligence inputs indicated a possible significant increase in attacks as part of the ISI's strategy, which has allegedly sought to destabilise the law and order situation in the state and vitiate communal harmony for over a decade.

The intelligence inputs suggested that the ISI had recalibrated and intensified its efforts after Operation Sindoor in May this year.

Pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations such as the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), besides transnational organised criminal networks operating from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Portugal, Malaysia and other countries, were reportedly being used to push militant hardware into Punjab to foment terror attacks, the fresh intelligence inputs suggested.

Officials, on condition of anonymity, said, “The ISI was planning a series of attacks through its own operatives as well as under the cover of pseudo pro-Khalistani groups, a move aimed at ensuring deniability of its direct involvement.”