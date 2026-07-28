Rain fury grips Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra halted for two days amid landslides, flash flood alert

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has suspended the Char Dham Yatra for Tuesday and Wednesday as incessant rain triggered landslides, flash-flood fears and road blockades across the hill state, damaging key pilgrimage routes and disrupting traffic.

The decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a flash-flood risk forecast. Relief and rescue teams have been placed on alert, while Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop ordered the two-day suspension in view of pilgrims’ safety.

In Rudraprayag district, a landslide from an adjoining hillside blocked the approach to a 900-metre-long tunnel. Officials clarified that the debris had accumulated near the tunnel’s outer approach portion, affecting traffic, amid continuing downpours.

In Dehradun, the approach road to a bridge constructed barely a fortnight ago caved in, disrupting vehicular movement. The district magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Rivers across the state remained swollen.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told TNIE that the Alaknanda was in spate. “Although the water levels of the Mandakini and Alaknanda receded slightly below the danger mark in the afternoon, they continue to hover around the warning level because of incessant heavy rain,” Rajwar said.

"A landslide near Hanuman Barrier in Sonprayag trapped two people this morning. One local resident died on the spot, while a Nepali man was seriously injured. SDRF and police rescued him to Sonprayag," DDMO Rajwar confirmed.