Unidentified miscreants intercept mail van, set ablaze 35 postal bags in Manipur's Ukhrul

GUWAHATI: Unidentified miscreants intercepted a mail van on National Highway 202 in Manipur’s Ukhrul district and burned 35 postal bags, containing passports, ATM cards, letters, etc.

The incident occurred at a place between Yaingangpokpi and Litan Road on Monday during an economic blockade. The consignments were being transported by the Department of Posts.

"Thirty-five postal bags, containing postal parcels, ATM cards, passports, other mails and articles, being transported by the Department of Posts, were burned and destroyed in the incident,” Ukhrul Sub-Post Office postmaster Wungreipam Rimai said.

Thirty bags were meant for Ukhrul, four for Somdal and one for Kamjong.

"The incident has been reported to concerned civil and law enforcement agencies for an investigation and necessary action,” Rimai further stated. The blockade was enforced by a mob on the night of July 26.

The highway connects the state capital of Imphal with Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

Meanwhile, the Working Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Long alleged that Kuki villagers, in collusion with Kuki insurgents under Suspension of Operation Agreement, forcibly halted commercial and private vehicles plying along the highway with security escorts and confiscated their belongings at Shangkai Kuki village and Mahadev hill on Monday.

All these illegal activities were brazenly carried out in the full presence of security forces deployed on reconnaissance and observation post (ROP) duty.

"More than 40 commercial and private vehicles were accosted at the two specified locations by the Kukis in the name of enforcing an illegal counter economic blockade,” the Naga organisation said in a statement.

The statement further stated that the belongings, including valuable documents, cash, clothes and groceries, were pillaged and burned, while others were looted.

The organisation asked why the security forces deployed on escort and ROP duty were not able to render effective safety and security to the commuters and their properties.