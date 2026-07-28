Villagers lynch man to death over alleged goat theft in Jharkhand's Khunti

RANCHI: In yet another case of mob-lynching in Jharkhand, villagers allegedly thrashed a man to death on suspicion of goat theft at Bindadiri village under Murhu Block of Khunti late Sunday night.

According to police, four youngsters, who allegedly had gone to steal goats in the village, were caught and thrashed badly by the villagers with hockey sticks and wooden clubs.

An owner of a house got alerted after the goats bleated; villagers immediately rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused. The villagers claimed that three goats had already been loaded onto the car when they found the accused.

They were then taken towards the forest, tied to a tree and beaten by the villagers for the entire night.

Reportedly, the villagers detained two of the four men, deeming them guilty of the theft. Meanwhile, Nezam Ansari was spared as he was considered innocent, while the car driver, Guddu Ansari, managed to escape.