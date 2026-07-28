Villagers lynch man to death over alleged goat theft in Jharkhand's Khunti

RANCHI: In yet another case of mob-lynching in Jharkhand, villagers allegedly thrashed a man to death on suspicion of goat theft at Bindadiri village under Murhu Block of Khunti late Sunday night.
According to police, four youngsters, who allegedly had gone to steal goats in the village, were caught and thrashed badly by the villagers with hockey sticks and wooden clubs.
An owner of a house got alerted after the goats bleated; villagers immediately rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused. The villagers claimed that three goats had already been loaded onto the car when they found the accused.
They were then taken towards the forest, tied to a tree and beaten by the villagers for the entire night.
Reportedly, the villagers detained two of the four men, deeming them guilty of the theft. Meanwhile, Nezam Ansari was spared as he was considered innocent, while the car driver, Guddu Ansari, managed to escape.
On Monday morning, the police rescued three of them.
Dildar Ansari, who was critically injured, died on the way to Sadar Hospital, while Firoz Ansari is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Firoz Ansari, who is admitted to the hospital, stated that all four men were residents of Bagni village under the Sisai police station area in Gumla district.
He claimed that after capturing them, the villagers kept them tied to trees in the forest throughout the night.
SDPO Mangal Singh Jamuda said that the preliminary investigation reveals that the four men had come to the village with the intention of stealing goats.
"A case has been registered against unknown persons based on the statement of Nejam Ansari, who was injured in the attack,” said the SDPO.
"Investigation is underway," he added.