'Who is birthing and raising them?': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut calls CJP protests 'puke-inducing'

In a sharply worded post, Ranaut mocked the protesters' style of expression and conduct, writing, "The way they speak, and the kind of language they are using, I have never in my life seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once. Ewwww, who is birthing and raising them?"

She then turned her fire on the movement's signature "cockroach" metaphor, which had become the defining symbol of the protests. "You call yourselves cockroaches and look/behave like them, as there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage, and ugliness," she wrote. Ranaut added, "I am scarred by these reels."

Her remarks came just days after the CJP called off its agitation following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.