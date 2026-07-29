‘Accidental’ landmine blast injures two Jawans of Army patrol in Jammu&Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Two Army jawans were injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the landmine explosion occurred near the Upper Garh forward post of 8 Rashtriya Rifles in the Kamalkote area of the Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

They said the blast was accidental in nature, and that the landmine explosion caused injuries to two soldiers, who were a part of the army party patrolling the area.

The injured soldiers—identified as Dafadar Vijay Kumar, 42, and Naik Sharanapa Angari, 28—were airlifted to the army’s base hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment in Srinagar. A team of doctors is attending to the jawans.

Sources said the explosion appeared to be accidental, likely to have been triggered after the soldiers inadvertently stepped on it. An army official, while confirming that the blast took place, said the exact cause of the explosion is under investigation.