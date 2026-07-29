CAQM asks Punjab, Haryana to procure drones for real-time tracking of stubble burning

CHANDIGARH: With the winter harvest season approaching, the Punjab and Haryana governments have been asked by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to begin procuring drones to detect stubble burning on a real-time basis.

At present, authorities can only map farm fires and enforce the ban based on satellite data.

Sources said that in May this year, the CAQM carried out a pilot project in Patiala district of Punjab, in which the visuals obtained were clear and accurate, allowing officials to pinpoint farm fire incidents.

"During the pilot project, the use of drones provided clear visuals from a considerable height, enabling authorities to take real-time action against those burning crop residue. In meetings with officials of the Punjab and Haryana governments since May, they have been asked to begin preparations for procuring drones," said an officer privy to the development.

With a pinpointed focus on controlling farm fire hotspots in both states, a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) for the use of drones is still being formulated and is likely to be issued soon.

The number of drones required per village or district is yet to be decided, along with how many drones will be needed by both states, who will deploy them, and their technical specifications, sources said. They added that the current plan is to use these drones only in farm fire hotspots and gradually expand their deployment if required.