Centre to expand MSP procurement network, strengthen storage for perishable crops

NEW DELHI: The Centre has decided to accept the recommendations of a Parliamentary committee to make it easier for farmers in more states to sell their crops under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system. The move aims to ensure that a larger number of farmers benefit from MSP, the government’s assured price mechanism for agricultural produce.

At present, only a limited number of states participate in the Centre’s procurement system for MSP crops.

In its 17th report, the Parliamentary Committee, headed by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, appreciated the improvements made in the government's procurement process. The panel praised the digitisation of the entire procurement system and the introduction of the “One Nation, One MSP” initiative.

Under this initiative, farmers receive payments directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts within 48 hours of selling their produce.

Despite these improvements, the committee observed that several states continue to rely on the older centralised procurement system for crops such as paddy and wheat. It recommended that the government accelerate the expansion of the decentralised procurement system so that more farmers can access the benefits of MSP. The government has accepted the recommendation and agreed to work towards its implementation.

In the same report, the committee also recommended corrective measures to develop modern storage facilities, strengthen cold chain infrastructure, and adopt technological solutions for perishable commodities such as onions and tomatoes. It noted that post-harvest losses remain a major concern, as disruptions in the supply chain can quickly trigger price spikes.