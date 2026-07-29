Cleared by forensics, leopard dies in cage after 22-day wait

The WII report found a mismatch, clearing the captured leopard of involvement in the fatal attack. Garhwal Divisional Forest Officer Mahatim Yadav subsequently sought directions to either relocate it to a rescue centre or release it into the wild. No response came. As the file remained pending, the leopard continued struggling inside the cage and injured itself. Despite treatment, it died on July 25, just weeks after veterinarians had declared it healthy.

“The leopard was struggling in confinement and sustained injuries. It was treated, but could not be saved,” Yadav said. Range Officer Subhash Ghildiyal said two veterinarians conducted the post-mortem, preserved the viscera for examination and disposed of the carcass in accordance with protocol. The leopard, estimated to be between eight and 10 years old, had been examined on July 6. Veterinarians found it healthy but highly aggressive and specifically warned that it should not remain caged for long.

The death has triggered serious questions over bureaucratic delay, prolonged confinement and the apparent failure to heed veterinary advice. Wildlife enthusiast Deepankar Khulbe expressed grief over the death and called for stronger institutional support for animals in distress.

“Just as people receive counselling during difficult times, the government should provide animals in distress with expert care and behavioural support,” Khulbe told TNIE.