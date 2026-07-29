Denied admission, student hacks IIT-Kanpur website, says ‘All I need is just a fair chance’

A student who allegedly hacked the websites of IIT-Kanpur and IIT Madras after being denied admission to IIT-Kanpur’s newly launched Bachelor of Cyber Security programme may get another opportunity to join the institute, with the administration considering evaluating his technical skills instead of pursuing legal action.

The student reportedly left a message on the IIT-Kanpur website stating, “Site is hacked. All I need is just a fair chance.”

The incident came to light earlier this week after the student claimed on social media that he had breached the websites of both institutes following his rejection from the undergraduate cybersecurity programme. He later shared screenshots of the alleged intrusion on X and Reddit, stating that his intention was not to cause harm but to showcase his cybersecurity abilities.

According to his posts, the student had completed the application process, paid the required fee, uploaded all documents and submitted evidence of his cybersecurity work. However, he claimed he was not shortlisted and was denied an opportunity to participate in the hackathon that was part of the admission process.