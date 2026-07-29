Denied admission, student hacks IIT-Kanpur website, says ‘All I need is just a fair chance’

A student who allegedly hacked the websites of IIT-Kanpur and IIT Madras after being denied admission to IIT-Kanpur’s newly launched Bachelor of Cyber Security programme may get another opportunity to join the institute, with the administration considering evaluating his technical skills instead of pursuing legal action.
The student reportedly left a message on the IIT-Kanpur website stating, “Site is hacked. All I need is just a fair chance.”
The incident came to light earlier this week after the student claimed on social media that he had breached the websites of both institutes following his rejection from the undergraduate cybersecurity programme. He later shared screenshots of the alleged intrusion on X and Reddit, stating that his intention was not to cause harm but to showcase his cybersecurity abilities.
According to his posts, the student had completed the application process, paid the required fee, uploaded all documents and submitted evidence of his cybersecurity work. However, he claimed he was not shortlisted and was denied an opportunity to participate in the hackathon that was part of the admission process.
IIT-Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal told PTI that the student was not shortlisted due to a lack of prior cybersecurity experience.
“The admission process for this academic session has already concluded, so admission is not possible now. However, we will invite the student to the institute, assess his technical skills through a proper test and, if he proves his competence, give him an opportunity in the next admission cycle,” Agrawal said.
He confirmed that the student had gained access to certain sections of the official websites of IIT-Kanpur and IIT Madras.
Agrawal said senior faculty members and engineers had been asked to interact with the student and explain that unauthorised access to computer systems is illegal and should not be repeated.
An IIT-Kanpur official, requesting anonymity, said the institute had initially considered filing an FIR but decided to first verify the student’s claims and assess his technical abilities before taking further action.
The official added that IIT-Kanpur has previously supported young cybersecurity talent. Earlier this year, the institute offered a position at its C3iHub to a student who had identified vulnerabilities in the CBSE’s online screen-marking portal.
(With inputs from PTI)