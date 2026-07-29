Gallantry award to ex-cop: Will come up with positive solution by Aug 7, Centre tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it will come up with a "positive solution" by August 7 on the issue concerning the conferring of the prestigious President's Gallantry Award on a former police officer who shot dead two dacoits during an operation in 2003.

On July 20, the apex court had expressed its displeasure over the Centre's non-compliance with a Madhya Pradesh High Court direction to confer the award on former police officer Vivek Singh Chouhan.

The top court, which was hearing an application filed by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, had then given the Centre time till July 29 to comply with the high court's order.

On Wednesday, the application came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the bench to list the matter on August 7.

"I am working on it and some solution will be found," the top law officer said.

The counsel appearing for Chouhan told the bench that gallantry awards are declared and awarded on August 14-15 every year and the matter may not be adjourned beyond August 7.

The bench noted that in its July 20 order, it had made clear that no further time would be granted.