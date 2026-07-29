Govt says Boeing found no fault in Dreamliner fuel switch after Air India pilot's February alert

NEW DELHI: The Centre has said that Boeing’s detailed examination of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner fuel control switch locking mechanism found no abnormality, months after an Air India pilot flagged a possible issue with the system after operating a London-Bengaluru flight.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had ordered the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) level testing in Seattle as part of continued airworthiness checks after the February 2026 incident.

“Detailed examination of Fuel Control Switch, including structural integrity of Fuel Control Switch detents, was carried out and no abnormality was observed. However, further inspection of the complete ‘Thrust Control Module’ at the OEM facility is underway," Mohol said in a written reply.

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Dreamliner's fuel control switches following the fatal crash of Air India flight AI171, which killed 260 people after the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12 last year.

On February 2, an Air India pilot reported a defect in the fuel control switch after operating flight AI132 from Heathrow (London) to Bengaluru. The airline grounded the Boeing 787-8 for precautionary checks after it landed, prompting the DGCA to direct Boeing to carry out detailed testing of the fuel control switch locking mechanism at its Seattle facility.