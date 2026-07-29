High-voltage debate in Lok Sabha on anti-paper leak bill

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed an acrimonious debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 as the government defended the tougher law as necessary deterrent while the Opposition dismissed it as a belated attempt to salvage the Centre’s credibility after the NEET paper leak controversy.

The nine-hour marathon debate mostly shifted beyond the provisions of the bill as Opposition members raised the alleged police action against protesting students and demanded that Union home minister Amit Shah order an SIT probe.

However, the Treasury bench maintained that the government had acted swiftly to protect students’ interests by bringing in a tougher law.

Opening the discussion, Union minister Jitendra Singh said incidents of question paper leaks and examination-related malpractices have occurred in different states over the years, highlighting the need for a comprehensive national legal framework.

The government introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, days after student protests over the NEET fiasco led to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union education minister, to provide for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and a heftier fine of `50 lakh for paper leaks.

The House witnessed noisy scenes after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made some strong remarks about new education minister Pralhad Joshi, prompting Treasury bench members to seek an apology. The remarks were later expunged from records.