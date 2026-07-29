Himachal unveils India’s first pine needle biochar plant to curb forest fires, boost carbon credits

The project operates under a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in August last year. The agreement provides for the establishment of two biochar plants in Hamirpur district—one at Neri and another at Jahu—with phased investments of up to one million US dollars by the company.

It is believed that this project could become a scalable model for sustainable forest management, particularly in Himalayan states that face annual forest fire crises.

The plant uses pyrolysis, a process in which biomass is heated in a low-oxygen environment. The facility will process around 1.5 tonnes of biomass daily, producing nearly 450 kg of biochar, along with bio-oil and wood vinegar as valuable by-products. Besides functioning as a production unit, it will also serve as a research, demonstration, and training centre.

The plant will also process agricultural residues, forest waste, and invasive plant species, enabling wider utilisation of biomass resources in the future.

Pyrolysis converts biomass into biochar, which is regarded as an effective tool for long-term carbon sequestration and climate change mitigation. It produces a stable, charcoal-like material capable of storing carbon in soil for hundreds of years.

Besides storing carbon, biochar will be integrated into regional farming systems and is expected to enhance soil health, augment local biodiversity, reduce vulnerability to climate shocks, improve water retention, reduce nutrient loss, and increase soil fertility, making it a promising soil amendment for sustainable agriculture while helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Furthermore, the commercial supply chain will provide direct employment and structured financial incentives to rural communities, demonstrating a viable model that aligns local community development with international carbon finance.