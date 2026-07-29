Himachal unveils India’s first pine needle biochar plant to curb forest fires, boost carbon credits

CHANDIGARH: India’s first indigenous biochar initiative a 1.5-tonne-per-day biochar plant has been commissioned at the Neri campus of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF) in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh.
In an effort to combat climate change while ensuring sustainable development, the project aims to convert forest biomass such as pine needles, lantana, bamboo, and other plant residues into a valuable climate asset instead of treating them as waste or allowing them to fuel devastating forest fires. The initiative is expected to generate approximately 28,800 carbon credits.
Biochar is gaining attention for its ability to address waste management, soil degradation, and climate change simultaneously. It is recognised globally as an emerging carbon removal technology.
The project has been developed through a collaboration between the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, IIT Roorkee, UHF, and ProClime Services Private Limited, a Chennai-based company specialising in biochar production and carbon credit generation.
The project operates under a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in August last year. The agreement provides for the establishment of two biochar plants in Hamirpur district—one at Neri and another at Jahu—with phased investments of up to one million US dollars by the company.
It is believed that this project could become a scalable model for sustainable forest management, particularly in Himalayan states that face annual forest fire crises.
The plant uses pyrolysis, a process in which biomass is heated in a low-oxygen environment. The facility will process around 1.5 tonnes of biomass daily, producing nearly 450 kg of biochar, along with bio-oil and wood vinegar as valuable by-products. Besides functioning as a production unit, it will also serve as a research, demonstration, and training centre.
The plant will also process agricultural residues, forest waste, and invasive plant species, enabling wider utilisation of biomass resources in the future.
Pyrolysis converts biomass into biochar, which is regarded as an effective tool for long-term carbon sequestration and climate change mitigation. It produces a stable, charcoal-like material capable of storing carbon in soil for hundreds of years.
Besides storing carbon, biochar will be integrated into regional farming systems and is expected to enhance soil health, augment local biodiversity, reduce vulnerability to climate shocks, improve water retention, reduce nutrient loss, and increase soil fertility, making it a promising soil amendment for sustainable agriculture while helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Furthermore, the commercial supply chain will provide direct employment and structured financial incentives to rural communities, demonstrating a viable model that aligns local community development with international carbon finance.
The project forms a crucial part of the HIM Evergreen Integrated Climate-Smart Agriculture and Agroforestry Programme, which aims to integrate sustainable forestry with agriculture across 50,000 hectares of agricultural landscapes in the state, thereby bringing 13.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions under systematic corporate and state management.
The initiative also seeks to generate rural livelihoods by involving local communities in biomass collection. The facility will purchase collected feedstock directly from the community at a base rate of ₹2.50 per kilogram, providing financial incentives linked directly to biomass quality.
This model transforms hazardous materials such as pine needles, bamboo, and lantana into valuable agricultural inputs. Officials expect the programme to create employment opportunities, particularly for women and self-help groups, while encouraging greater community participation in forest conservation.
The initiative also deploys advanced geographic information systems (GIS), remote sensing technologies, and digital data collection frameworks to ensure scientific rigour and meet rigorous international validation standards for carbon accounting.
Operational projections for these infrastructure developments indicate significant environmental and economic outcomes over a ten-year period. The processing facilities are expected to generate approximately 28,800 carbon credits, providing a substantial fiscal and regulatory boost to the state's broader green initiatives.
Recently, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed the progress of the project at Neri in Hamirpur district, describing it as a significant initiative for sustainable forest resource management and employment generation.