India added 6,057.02 MW of wind power in 2025-26, the highest annual rise in the sector

India added 6,057.02 MW of wind power in 2025-26, the highest annual rise since the sector began. Prahlad Joshi, Minister of New and Renewable Energy laid these facts while replying to questions put up by Manju Sharma, MP from Jaipur, Rajasthan.
The cumulative installed wind capacity stood at 57,443.39 MW on 30 June 2026. Gujarat led with 16,086.655 MW, followed by Tamil Nadu at 12,273.685 MW and Karnataka at 8,896.34 MW. Maharashtra had 6,318.71 MW, Rajasthan 5,516.045 MW, Andhra Pradesh 4,461.58 MW and Madhya Pradesh 3,686.45 MW. Telangana had 128.1 MW, Kerala 71.525 MW and others 4.3 MW.
Annual additions rose from 1,110.52 MW in 2021-22 to 2,275.55 MW in 2022-23, 3,253.38 MW in 2023-24, 4,151.31 MW in 2024-25 and 6,057.02 MW in 2025-26. Gujarat led the five-year build-out with 647.4 MW, 769.7 MW, 1,743.8 MW, 954.76 MW and 2,964.775 MW. Karnataka added 192.3 MW, 164.05 MW, 724.66 MW, 1,331.485 MW and 1,379.04 MW. Tamil Nadu added 258.325 MW, 150.8 MW, 586.375 MW, 1,136.375 MW and 407.32 MW.
Annual Wind Capacity Addition in India
The ministry said India has strong scope for wind-solar hybrid projects across several states. It estimated wind potential at 1,163.85 GW and solar potential at 3,443.37 GW. Rajasthan leads the wind resource list with 284,250 MW, while Maharashtra has 173,868 MW, Gujarat 180,790 MW, Karnataka 169,251 MW and Andhra Pradesh 123,336 MW. The National Institute of Wind Energy has put a National Wind-Solar Hybrid Resource Map in the public domain.
And the solar figures are larger still. Rajasthan has 828,781.44 MW of solar potential, followed by Maharashtra at 486,678.68 MW and Madhya Pradesh at 318,972.16 MW. Andhra Pradesh has 299,312.12 MW, Gujarat 243,219.9 MW, Karnataka 223,278.99 MW and Tamil Nadu 204,765.06 MW. For a state such as Maharashtra, the pairing of 173,868 MW wind and 486,678.68 MW solar potential gives it a strong hybrid profile. In a city like Hyderabad, that mix could matter for future clean-power supply.