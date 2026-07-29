India added 6,057.02 MW of wind power in 2025-26, the highest annual rise in the sector

India added 6,057.02 MW of wind power in 2025-26, the highest annual rise since the sector began. Prahlad Joshi, Minister of New and Renewable Energy laid these facts while replying to questions put up by Manju Sharma, MP from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The cumulative installed wind capacity stood at 57,443.39 MW on 30 June 2026. Gujarat led with 16,086.655 MW, followed by Tamil Nadu at 12,273.685 MW and Karnataka at 8,896.34 MW. Maharashtra had 6,318.71 MW, Rajasthan 5,516.045 MW, Andhra Pradesh 4,461.58 MW and Madhya Pradesh 3,686.45 MW. Telangana had 128.1 MW, Kerala 71.525 MW and others 4.3 MW.

Annual additions rose from 1,110.52 MW in 2021-22 to 2,275.55 MW in 2022-23, 3,253.38 MW in 2023-24, 4,151.31 MW in 2024-25 and 6,057.02 MW in 2025-26. Gujarat led the five-year build-out with 647.4 MW, 769.7 MW, 1,743.8 MW, 954.76 MW and 2,964.775 MW. Karnataka added 192.3 MW, 164.05 MW, 724.66 MW, 1,331.485 MW and 1,379.04 MW. Tamil Nadu added 258.325 MW, 150.8 MW, 586.375 MW, 1,136.375 MW and 407.32 MW.

Annual Wind Capacity Addition in India