Kavach commissioned on 2,569 km as Railways expands safety rollout

Indian Railways has commissioned its indigenous automatic train protection system Kavach 4.0 on 2,569 route km, while work is underway on another 21,858 route km. The figures suggest that only about 12% of the routes where trackside implementation has started are operational with the latest version. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave the figures in a reply to Lok Sabha, replying to the questions put up by MP Dr. D Ravi Kumar. Version 4.0 of this system, approved by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation on July 16, 2024, is expected to further improve location accuracy, according to the reply.

Of the 2,569 route km commissioned with Version 4.0 up to July 20, 2026, 1,423 km lie on the Delhi–Mumbai corridor and 1,146 km on the Delhi–Howrah corridor. On the Delhi–Mumbai route, 1,327 km between Tilak Bridge, Palwal, Mathura, Kota, Nagda, Ratlam, Vadodara and Virar have been commissioned, along with 96 km between Vadodara and Ahmedabad. On the Delhi–Howrah side, the commissioned sections include 563 km between Chipyana and Subedarganj, 71 km between Kanpur and Lucknow, 50 km between DDU and Bhabua Road, 43 km between Sasaram and Phesar, 159 km between Gaya, Sarmatarn and Nimiaghat, and 260 km between Chota Ambana, Bardhaman and Howrah.

Trackside implementation has been taken up across 21,858 route km, covering the Golden Quadrilateral, Golden Diagonal, High Density Network and other identified sections. Southern Railway is included, with work in progress on the Gudur–Chennai Central–Arakkonam–Renigunta, Arakkonam–Jolarpettai and Shoranur–Ernakulam sections. To support Kavach, Railways has laid 11,253 km of optical fibre cable, installed 1,668 telecom towers, set up data centres at 988 stations and provided trackside equipment across 7,726 route km. Kavach has been installed in 6,153 locomotives, with installation underway in another 7,327 locomotives and 1,200 EMU/MEMU trains.