MHA notifies new SSB recruitment rules, reserves 50% constable posts for ex-Agniveers

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified the Sashastra Seema Bal (Combatised General Duty) Group ‘C’ Posts Recruitment Rules, 2026, reserving 50 percent of Constable (General Duty) vacancies for former Agniveers in every recruitment year, while providing age relaxation and exemptions from several stages of the selection process.

The notification, issued on late Monday night, replaces the 2011 recruitment rules governing SSB General Duty Group ‘C’ posts and aligning recruitment with the Centre’s Agnipath scheme. The SSB, one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), is responsible for guarding India’s 1,751-km border with Nepal and the 699-km border with Bhutan.

Under the new rules, recruitment to the reserved vacancies for ex-Agniveers will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, the designated nodal force will recruit candidates against the 50 percent vacancies earmarked for ex-Agniveers.

In the second phase, the remaining vacancies, along with any unfilled posts from the first phase, will be filled through an open competitive examination in accordance with existing recruitment provisions or any subsequent government instructions.

The rules also provide significant concessions for former Agniveers. Candidates from the first batch will receive up to five years’ relaxation in the upper age limit, while those from subsequent batches will be eligible for up to three years’ relaxation. Eligible ex-Agniveers will also be exempt from the written examination, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), subject to the conditions prescribed in the rules.

Issued under the SSB Act, 2007, the new recruitment framework governs appointments to the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (General Duty), Head Constable (General Duty) and Constable (General Duty).